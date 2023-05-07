First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

