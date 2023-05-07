First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $192,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.95 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

