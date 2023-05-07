Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

