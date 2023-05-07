Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $5.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

FBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.33.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

