Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 12,567 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,082,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 209,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 187.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 827,287 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.