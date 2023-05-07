Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 5.0 %

LZ stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,447.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 30,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $244,326.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,318.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 23,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $188,731.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 543,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,447.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551 in the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.