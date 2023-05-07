Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

