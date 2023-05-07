Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ADPT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

