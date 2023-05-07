Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,620 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,915 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $221,080,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.84.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

