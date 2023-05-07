Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 19,050 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGAL opened at $11.66 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

