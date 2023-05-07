Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

