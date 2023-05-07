Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $173,453.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,074.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

