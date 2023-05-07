Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $203,000 Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDNY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at $462,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,578 shares of company stock worth $16,246,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

