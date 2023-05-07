Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $159,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 191,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.