Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $162,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,180,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,918,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,654,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 886,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.