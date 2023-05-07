Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $169,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 419,657 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $61,788,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 320,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 694,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,821 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN opened at $7.43 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

