Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $174,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.52 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 76.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

