Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $193,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.22.

NYSE BIG opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -16.46%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

