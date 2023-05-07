Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $201,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 259.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

