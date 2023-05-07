Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $207,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 489.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. True Signal LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LZB opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

