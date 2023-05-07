Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $209,000 in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 330.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 207,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

In other news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portillo’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $20.66 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

