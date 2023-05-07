Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $217,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly Price Performance

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,486,837.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,010,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,063 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

