Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Beazer Homes USA worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BZH opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $642.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

