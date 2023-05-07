Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $154,000 Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.1 %

Qualtrics International stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,267,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,254,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,446,272.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,267,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,254,617 shares in the company, valued at $202,446,272.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,219,622 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,111. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.15 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

