Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

