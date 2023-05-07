Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.61.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $179.70 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

