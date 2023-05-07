Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,698 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 139.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 206,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,781 over the last ninety days. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

