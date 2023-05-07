Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 42,074 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,074 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 403,300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 142,176 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,724,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,776,000 after purchasing an additional 98,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.