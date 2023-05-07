Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 5,460 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

See Also

