Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 7,355 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MBIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter worth about $9,206,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 223.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBI shares. StockNews.com lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $9.54 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

