Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $153,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

