Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Down 2.5 %

AVDX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.