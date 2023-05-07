Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.1 %

BIGC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 125.87% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,335 shares of company stock worth $5,870,282. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

