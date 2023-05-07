Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LXU opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $671.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. On average, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LXU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.