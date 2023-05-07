Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

