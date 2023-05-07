Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after buying an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 117.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 769,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

