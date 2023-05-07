Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,899 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransUnion Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.