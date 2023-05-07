Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

