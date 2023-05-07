Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $35,691,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Freshpet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $12,828,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $10,156,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

