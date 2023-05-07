Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 712696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.