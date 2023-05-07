FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Slate Office REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($1.11). The business had revenue of C$48.63 million during the quarter.
Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.