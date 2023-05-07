FY2023 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Decreased by Zacks Research

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

PM stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,484,250,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,655,000 after buying an additional 496,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

