FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,153.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

