Genasys (GNSS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Price Performance

GNSS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genasys by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.