Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.95.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.