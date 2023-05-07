Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

