Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

