Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Gray Television Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gray Television by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gray Television by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

