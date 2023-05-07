Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several brokerages have commented on GWO. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of C$14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.8328358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.