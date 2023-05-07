Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.84

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.63 million, a PE ratio of 380.93 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.04. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 140.51 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.30) price target on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In related news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £5,837.70 ($7,293.48). 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Featured Articles

